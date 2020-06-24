Vaxine Pty Ltd announces COVID-19 vaccine collaboration with Kazakh National Agrarian University

KAZAKH NATIONAL AGRARIAN UNIVERSITY Vaxine's promising new COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Vaxine executes COVID-19 vaccine memorandum of understanding with the International Centre for Vaccinology at the Kazakh National Agrarian University

We assessed Vaxine's COVID-19 vaccine to have the most promise of any vaccine currently under development” — Dr Kaissar Tabynov

AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Pandemic viruses do not respect national borders and consequently, it is vitally important that scientists from all countries openly work together in a collaborative fashion to counter such global threats”, said Professor Nikolai Petrovsky MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Chairman and Research Director of Vaxine today.

“Vaxine is excited to offer its assistance to Kazakhstan and all other countries that need COVID-19 vaccines to provide them with access to the world-class technology that is at the heart of Vaxine’s COVAX-19® vaccine thereby allowing them to manufacture their own vaccines." he explained.

Dr Kaissar Tabynov who leads the International Centre for Vaccinology at the Kazakh National Agrarian University spent time training in Vaxine’s vaccine laboratory as part of Kazakhstan’s International scholarship “Bolashak” program and is also collaborating with Vaxine on a project to cure human allergies.

“Having gained training in Vaxine’s labs at Flinders University in Adelaide, I am excited to again be working with their team to help advance their world-leading COVID-19 vaccine and bring it to Kazakhstan”, said Dr Tabynov.

“Unfortunately, Kazakhstan does not yet have any local COVID-19 vaccine in advanced development, so it will be a great opportunity to utilise Vaxine’s expertise in this area. In 2009 Vaxine was the first company in the world to bring a swine flu vaccine to human trials in less than 3 months from discovery of the swine flu virus. Subsequently they have made many other vaccine breakthroughs including in 2019 being the first company in the world to advance an adjuvant developed through artificial intelligence into human trials. To be able to collaborate with such a world leader in vaccine innovation as Vaxine is a great honour for our new Vaccine Centre in Kazakhstan”, said Dr Tabynov

“The animal data with Vaxine's Covax-19 ® vaccine show it induces potent immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus while being extremely well tolerated and with no side effects. This is in contrast to emerging data on COVID-19 vaccine candidates from UK, USA and China, where high levels of adverse reactions have been seen in human participants including some worryingly high fevers”, said Dr Tabynov.

“The National Agrarian University has reviewed all the different COVID-19 vaccine technologies around the world and has come to the conclusion that Vaxine’s Covax-19 vaccine approach based on a synthetic spike protein manufactured in insect cells combined with their proprietary Advax™ polysaccharide adjuvant, ticks all the boxes and is the technology we would like to access for Kazakhstan”, said Dr Tabynov.

“It has scalable manufacture, is highly immunogenic and is well tolerated and free of side effects, all essential criteria for a pandemic vaccine if to be used for a nationwide immunisation campaign”, he explained.

“It is a great honor for us to establish a partnership with Vaxine, which will subsequently enable our International Center for Vaccinology, together with other local and foreign collaborators, to develop our own COVID-19 vaccine. I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Vaxine's Director, Professor Nikolai Petrovsky, the world leading vaccine scientist, for being an international advisor to our Center and contributing to its rapid development.” said Tlektes Espolov, Chairman of the Board - Rector of the Kazakh National Agrarian University, Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, academician.

COVAX-19® vaccine is based on Vaxine’s unique Advax™ adjuvant technology that strongly stimulates both T cell and neutralising antibody responses when combined with recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

This new Kazakh partnership build’s on Vaxine’s rapidly increasing network of COVID-19 collaborators including Oracle Corporation, University of Georgia and Emergent Ventures Fast Grants in USA, Novometrix Research Inc in Canada and APC Inc. in Ireland.

“Unlike other closed models, our network is designed to be truly open and global, and Vaxine welcomes partners from any part of the globe who seek access to the very best COVID-19 vaccine solutions.”

“We will work with any country to help implement a locally relevant solution to make their country self-sufficient in COVID-19 vaccine production”, said Sharen Pringle, Vaxine’s Business Manager and Clinical Trials Manager.

Clinical trials of Vaxine’s Covax-19® vaccine are expected to begin mid-year, with initial results expected by August.

Vaxine is an Australian vaccine company with 18 years of experience in ultrarapid pandemic vaccine development including against avian influenza, SARS, MERS and Ebola. Its proprietary Advax™ adjuvant technology is a key part of its pandemic vaccines inducing potent T cell and neutralising antibody responses against viral pathogens including in the elderly population who fail to respond to many other vaccines.

The Kazakh National Agrarian University (KazNAU) is a leader in agrarian education and science with 90 years of history and currently has more than 8500 students. TKazNAU offers academic programs and conducts scientific research in the field of agricultural science and technology, engineering and information technology, natural sciences, biomedicine and social sciences. In the QS ranking of the world' s best universities, it moved up 60 positions compared to last year and took 591st place. The University makes an important contribution to economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For more information on Vaxine’s COVID-19 vaccine project, contact:

Name: Nikolai Petrovsky, Chairman and Research Director, Vaxine Pty Ltd

Email: nikolai.petrovsky@flinders.edu.au,

Phone: +61-(0)413 131635