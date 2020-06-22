Champignon Announces Regulatory Review
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF) announces that it has been selected for a continuous disclosure review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “Commission”). The review relates to the Company’s disclosure obligations since it became a reporting issuer on February 6, 2020 and includes a review of the disclosure surrounding certain recent acquisitions completed by the Company.
“With the recent growth and interest in our industry, ensuring our disclosure obligations are satisfied is at the forefront of our attention. Ensuring fulsome and timely disclosure is vital to the success of our Company, and development of our industry with the investing public. We look forward to working with staff of the British Columbia Securities Commission to complete their review, and are hopeful that trading will resume as soon as possible,” commented Dr. Roger McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
In connection with the review, the Commission has issued a cease trade order suspending trading in the securities of the Company pending the filing of business acquisition reports by the Company in connection with the acquisitions of Artisan Growers Ltd., Novo Formulations Ltd. and Tassili Life Sciences Corp. As a result of the cease trade order, trading in the common shares of the Company has been suspended on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
The Company will fully cooperate with the Commission, to assist in completion of the review and revocation of the cease trade order in a timely fashion. The Company will provide further information regarding the status of the review, and the suspension of trading, as it becomes available.
Dr. Roger McIntyre
Chief Executive Officer
