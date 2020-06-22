APRU Announces second shipment of Element C to the Upper Midwest

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”), a beverage maker, manufacturer of unique consumer brands and CBD and Kratom products and drinks, announced today that it has delivered the second order of Element C, CBD infused beverages to North Dakota.



Apple Rush Company, Inc has delivered four additional pallets to our distributor in North Dakota. This shipment was delivered Friday and deliveries to retailers will begin today. “It is exciting to see that progress has been made with Element C. It has been well received and we are excited that it will be available in retailers now. Our Midwest investors group has been very proactive in developing their market and we believe their success will create a model for distribution in more populous states. CBD infused beverages are not created equal and we believe Element C is going to be a leader in the market. Our proprietary formulations were developed in-house and we will continue to create and market cutting edge products that consumers want. The group has secured the services of Ronnda Shields, owner of Product Placement Unlimited to lead the initial rollout throughout North Dakota,” said Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Company, Inc. Clint A. Bergan, Upper Midwest Investors Group member, said, “The Upper Midwest Investors Group is 100% committed to APRU and all of its brands, not only to the distribution of these Great Products but the continued growth and financial stability of the company. Each and every investor feels that our hands-on effort to expand the brands' footprint in our region, which is essentially untapped for these types of products, is a way to build and increase shareholder value (which in our opinion is grossly undervalued at this time). We are not interested in selling our shares, and not one of us has sold any shares! Again we are committed to the growth of the brands and the stability of the company! We are in for the long haul.”

APRU is finalizing our next Element C production and is working on some final packaging designs for several additional products to be marketed under the brand. “We intend to innovate and continue to develop great beverages and products that consumers are searching for. Our flavor profiles are second to none and we will continue in the development of additional line extensions. We won’t sit around and wait for other companies to blaze the trail, we will lead and innovate in the functional beverage category,” continued Tony.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com , www.aprubrands.com , and www.mistyk.com .

