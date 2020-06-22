Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Apache Opens Application for 2020-2021 Tree Grant Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced that it has opened the application season for its 2020-2021 Tree Grant Program. In its 15th year, the Apache Tree Grant Program has provided more than 4.7 million trees across 17 states since 2005. Last year, the program donated over 61,000 trees to 54 nonprofits, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Keep Odessa Beautiful and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department. 

“Apache’s Tree Grant Program is core to who we are as a company,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “Trees are an invaluable natural resource – and planting them conserves our environment, improves wildlife habitats and beautifies our neighborhoods for families to enjoy today and for years to come. We look forward to another year of successful tree plantings in partnership with our communities.”

The Tree Grant Program is open to nonprofits where Apache has operations in the U.S. — currently in Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wyoming. Awardees must agree to receive all trees (minimum 50) in a single delivery, see that all trees are planted or distributed by May 15, 2021, and agree to care for the trees, which must be native to the growing area. Apache also covers the cost of delivery.

For more information and to apply, please visit at www.apachelovestrees.com by the August 21, 2020 deadline.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Contacts
Investor:  (281) 302-2286       Gary Clark
Media:     (713) 296-7276       Alexandra Franceschi         
                                   
Website:  www.apachecorp.com

APA-T        

 

Primary Logo

