ORIGIN Showcases Innovative Approach to Workforce Training in the Nuclear Sector

/EIN News/ -- Thunder Bay, Ontario, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to showcase ORIGIN’s successes as an Indigenous-owned innovative solutions company. ORIGIN builds innovative solutions to advance processes by which people connect to career and culture. They do this to improve access to employment opportunity for Indigenous people, in a spirit of economic reconciliation, across Canada, as well as to, celebrate the rich Indigenous culture of this land. This virtual showcase will highlight ORIGIN’s local contributions, outline the innovative approach to recruitment and training using the ImmersiveLink system, and highlight how ORIGIN has launched thousands of young talent into rewarding careers. The showcase will also feature the signing of a new JV partnership between ORIGIN and Fort William First Nation as they begin a journey towards a common vision.

“We are proud of our Indigenous roots and connecting Indigenous job seekers to career will always be a priority using our First People First process and Immersivelink VR technology. We are also honored to be revolutionizing the way all Canadians connect to career as well as enhancing their understanding of Indigenous culture as we all take steps towards reconciliation.”

–Melissa Hardy-Giles, Owner, ORIGIN

“OCNI congratulates ORIGIN for its leadership and innovation in creating tools to inspire, recruit and train Indigenous youth to seek rewarding careers in Canada’s vibrant nuclear industry and its diverse array supply chain companies.”

–Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO, OCNI

“Congratulations to ORIGIN and Fort William First Nations on their newly signed partnership. I know this joint venture will lead to meaningful career opportunities for young people from Fort William First Nation and the surrounding area. And thank you to the OCNI for their continued leadership to bring nuclear suppliers and partners together to build a more robust and inclusive nuclear industry for Ontario’s next generation of innovators.”

–Hon. Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and MPP for Kenora-Rainy River

“I am very pleased to see the signing of this joint venture between ORIGIN and Fort William First Nation. I feel that career and training opportunities for First Nations people by way of these leading-edge technologies is a most forward-thinking form of reconciliation and inclusion. As MPP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, I am encouraged by this fine example of cooperation between our First Nations, and Ontario’s energy, research and technology sectors. I hope that the use of virtual reality may translate into promising new realities for all of us.”

–Michael Gravelle, MPP for Thunder Bay – Superior North

“Ontario Power Generation (OPG) would like to congratulate ORIGIN on their recent JV partnership with Fort William First Nation in helping to not only connect Indigenous people to employment opportunities but also preserving and celebrating unique Indigenous practices and contributions. Today we celebrate ORIGIN’s successes as an Indigenous-owned innovative solutions company that has helped launch young Indigenous talent into rewarding careers, supporting nuclear refurbishment but also the broader nuclear sector.”

–Scott Berry, Senior Manager, Corporate Relations and Communications, OPG

“ORIGIN has done great work to close employment gaps for Indigenous people through the use of new technologies and approaches to training which will benefit not only our Industry but also guide and support the growing Indigenous talent pool looking to pursue a career in skilled trades.”

–David Abbott, Director, Community and Indigenous Relations, Bruce Power

ORIGIN provides workforce development through superior recruitment, work-readiness training and employment services for immigrants, seniors, Indigenous & non-Indigenous job seekers across Northern Ontario.

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 220 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

