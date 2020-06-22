EyeQue Try-On Glasses Now Available: A Convenient Solution for Buying New Eyeglasses While Staying at Home

Try-On Glasses are a low-cost, fast way to experience your smartphone vision test results before investing in higher priced eyeglasses, and provide the confidence consumers need to purchase new glasses from home

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeQue , the leader of smartphone vision testing, announced today the availability of EyeQue Try-On Glasses™ , offering users of its award-winning VisionCheck® and Personal Vision Tracker® the ability to quickly obtain a low-cost pair of test-glasses custom made with the results of their latest at-home vision tests.



EyeQue Try-On Glasses are a low-risk way for consumers to experience their vision through lenses made using their EyeGlass Numbers® (EGNs) – the lens power required to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. EGNs are obtained by taking EyeQue’s self-administered refractive error tests using either the VisionCheck or Personal Vision Tracker , and are in the same format as a traditional prescription.

“Our at-home vision tests are empowering people to order updated eyeglasses from the convenience and safety of home. To eliminate the uncertainty one may have in ordering new glasses using their self-administered test results, we’re making these low-cost test glasses, custom-made and delivered within five days, so our members can shop online eyeglass retailers with confidence,” said John Serri, PhD, co-founder and President of EyeQue.

In addition to the new Try-On Glasses, EyeQue also announced major updates to the VisionCheck and Personal Vision Tracker apps, to make the testing process more informative and user-friendly. Updates include:

New and simplified app design: new colors and easy-to-read font for improved usability that makes it easier to know what steps to take to achieve EyeGlass Numbers.

About Try-On Glasses

EyeQue Try-On Glasses are simple, single-vision glasses for people with lens corrective power between -7 to +4 diopters in sphere and 0 to -3 diopters in cylinder.

EyeQue Try-On Glasses are available to U.S. customers only. EyeQue All Access Members can order Try-On Glasses for $19 with free U.S. shipping by logging into their account at www.EyeQue.com .

To ensure proper fitting glasses, a pupillary distance (PD) measurement is also required when ordering Try-Ons. Pupillary distance can be accurately measured with EyeQue PDCheck® , included with the purchase of VisionCheck or the EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit , and available for individual purchase.

Since the eyeglasses are produced and quality assured at EyeQue Corporate headquarters in Newark, California, delivery time is estimated to be five working days from order.

Consumers happy with their Try-Ons can then confidently order higher priced glasses from various online retailers including Zenni Optical, GlassesUSA.com, and EyeBuyDirect, using the same EGNs, while those who are not completely satisfied can return the glasses for a full refund.

About EyeQue

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue patented technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people anywhere to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue does not provide optometry services, nor does it issue prescriptions or represent itself as a licensed optometrist. The EyeQue VisionCheck and EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker accurately measure for refractive error and detect changes between regular eye exams when properly used. EyeQue Try-On Glasses are intended to provide a tangible method for consumers to verify the clarity and comfort of the EyeGlass Numbers generated using their at-home devices. EyeQue refraction tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.

