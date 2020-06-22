Paytronix Helps Restaurants Offer a True Touchless Experience with Contactless Dining

Mobile Offering Enables Guests to Order Multiple Courses, Open Tabs, and Complete Payments with a Single Transaction

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced the availability of Paytronix Contactless Dining, a mobile offering that enables restaurants to offer guests a true restaurant experience, from menu selection through ordering and payments, without requiring a physical interaction. Paytronix Contactless Dining is the only solution on the market that enables guests to order multiple courses electronically, open tabs for drinks, and then finalize the experience with a single payment.



Designed from the ground up for the unique challenges facing the restaurant industry in a post-pandemic world, Contactless Dining is built on a mobile web platform and connects directly into the restaurants’ POS system. Customers use their mobile device to view menus, order courses, and have food delivered directly to their table.

“In just a few months the restaurant industry has gone through remarkable change, and the challenges today are vastly different than they were just a few months ago,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Paytronix Contactless Dining offers table-service restaurants a dine-in solution that helps them offer a touchless guest-friendly restaurant experience. The payment experience is on the guest’s terms when they are ready to leave, and we keep payment transaction costs low with a single transaction covering both the tab and the tip.”

A better guest experience with lower transaction fees

Contactless Dining also enables guests to open tabs, place orders in a similar flow to the pre-COVID dining experience; guests can order drinks, followed by apps, entrees, and then desserts, make special requests, and finalize the visit with a single payment. Other solutions require each order to close out with a payment, thereby cluttering the ordering process for guests and increasing transaction fees for restaurants.

“Paytronix focuses on creating great guest experiences,” said Tim Ridgely, head of development for Contactless Dining. “When it comes to on-premises dining, guests want the freedom to peruse a menu, order what they want when they want it, open tabs, and ultimately, pay for that experience at the end.”

Contactless Dining offers an intuitive interface that provides restaurants with multiple options for identifying table locations, including manual customer entry and scannable QR codes. It also integrates with Apple Pay so guests have complete control over their payment options.

With the guest’s mobile device and Contactless Dining they can:

View Menus -- Guests experience the latest menu options, mouth-watering images, accurate pricing, and availability of items, all in a mobile-optimized digital environment.

Place Orders -- As guests progress through their dining experience, they can add items to their check at any time, just like flagging down a server to ask for another helping of fries. As items are selected, they are transferred to the POS and then the KDS for order preparation.

Pay for orders -- Guests have a variety of payment options including Apple Pay, eliminating the need for physical credit card handling. Plus, the guest can leave as soon as they close their check without waiting for servers to complete the engagement.

Contactless Dining is available today. For more information visit http://www.paytronix.com/contactless or call (617) 649-3300, ext. 5.

