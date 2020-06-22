LPL Financial and JFC Financial Services Welcome Fogarty Wealth Management

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Fogarty Wealth Management has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms and aligned with JFC Financial Services, a large enterprise that recently joined LPL. The Fogarty team reported having served approximately $125 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



For 20 years, firm President Bennett Fogarty, MBA has held various roles within the financial services industry; as a producing advisor, recruiter and group manager. With the move to LPL and JFC, he hopes to return to his roots as an advisor working directly with clients. “I’m excited about being able to really focus full-time on helping my clients and growing my practice,” said Fogarty, a father of three who spends much of his free time coaching his children’s athletic activities. He is also an adjunct professor for the University of Nebraska Omaha’s finance department.

The team at Omaha, Neb.,-based Fogarty Wealth Management also includes fellow financial advisor Bryan Stoltenberg, CFP®, ChFC, as well as Karla O’Fallon, licensed operations manager, and Greg Hauer JD, MIMFA, office manager. Together, they take a team approach to their goal of providing the highest quality of information, services and products designed to help clients work toward their financial goals. “We believe if you do the right thing all the time, good things will happen for everybody. That’s our mission—to always do what’s in the best interest of our clients in hopes of positive outcomes,” Fogarty said.

Technology was a primary factor behind Fogarty’s decision to move his firm to LPL and JFC. He stated, “LPL’s technology platform is very impressive, and the open architecture along with the integration capabilities make it particularly attractive. When you don’t have that, it’s just clunky. You’re often logging into multiple systems every day as opposed to having it all in one place.” He also said JFC offered several portfolio solutions that he was already using with his clients, making it an easy transition. “I knew JFC was the right partner going forward, especially given JFC’s success and proven track record of putting together a great product for advisors,” Fogarty said.

Jack Connealy, president, JFC Financial Services, said, “We welcome Ben and the entire Fogarty Wealth Management team to our advisor network. The high standards and integrity that Ben and his team demonstrate are indeed a great fit with the JFC network and LPL. We look forward to supporting the team and helping them leverage the scale, financial strength and technological advantages LPL delivers, with the benefit of the personalized, community experience JFC provides.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Ben, Bryan, Karla and Greg to LPL and are honored they chose to affiliate with us as they begin a new chapter in their business. We are a committed partner, providing advisors with powerful capabilities, integrated technology and business solutions to help increase efficiency and create an even better client experience. We congratulate JFC on its growth, having only recently onboarded with LPL. They have quickly demonstrated a strong value proposition to help advisors through partnership and personalized support. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with both Fogarty Wealth Management and JFC Financial.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Fogarty Wealth Management, JFC Financial Services and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

