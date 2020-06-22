Global High Purity Aluminum Market Share Will Reach to USD 13,410 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

High Purity Aluminum Market

Global high purity aluminum market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.40% and is anticipated to reach around USD 13,410 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “High Purity Aluminum Market By Type (4N, 5N, and 6N) and By Application (Electronic Industry, Chemical Industry, High Purity Alloy, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global high purity aluminum market in 2019 was approximately USD 4360 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.40% and is anticipated to reach around USD 13,410 Million by 2026.

Alumina is a chemical that is used as an engineering ceramic owing to its high performance. In terms of purity, alumina is available at various grades. The characteristics of alumina include electrically insulating, high thermal conductivity, high strength & stiffness and excellent resistance to strong acids and alkalis at elevated temperatures.

The growing initiative towards energy-efficient solutions around the globe is driving this high purity aluminum market. This high purity alumina is being widely used in semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, plasma display screens, hybrid cars, optical lenses, sodium lamps, smartphone sapphire glass, and phosphor. Hence, it has been observed that the application of high purity alumina in the electronic industry is boosting the demand for alumina. Moreover, the urgent surge in demand for electric cars globally is raising the demand for lithium-ion batteries. To manufacture such batteries, high purity alumina is required highly. Therefore, certain factors are will rapidly accelerate the high purity alumina market worldwide.

The global high purity aluminum market has been segmented based on purity type and application. On the basis of type, the market has been fragmented into 4N, 5N, and 6N. They vary from each other based on the level of purity with 4N having less Al2O3 percentage compared with 6N and 5N. The 4N high purity alumina is the leading segment as demand for 4N alumina is high for manufacturing electronic displays and LED bulbs. In terms of applications, the market has been categorized into the electronic industry, chemical industry, and high purity alloy among others. The growing usage of LED light bulbs owing to its environment-friendly nature and longer life compared to conventional light bulbs are proliferating the electronic industry. Moreover, in recent years, the implementation of stringent environmental regulations across various nations to save energy is encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions that have resulted in high production and consumption of LED bulbs. Hence, the increase in demand for LED bulbs have fueled the need for alumina for manufacturing such bulbs which have ultimately, increased the growth of the high purity aluminum market.

The global high purity aluminum market has been analyzed in the following regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific has accounted for the major market share in recent years owing to rising demand for energy-efficient LED lighting across the countries in this region, which in turn driving the growth of the high-purity alumina market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain its position in forthcoming years owing to its growth in the construction industry. These regions are further analyzed into major countries. The major countries analyzed in this research report are the U.S., Mexico, Germany, UK, Canada, France, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and South Africa among others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global emulsion polymers market include Joinworld, Hydro, Showa Denko, Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co., Ltd, Kyushu Mitsui Aluminum, BAIKOWSKI, Sasol, Rusal, Sumitomo, XUancheng jingrui New Material Co. Ltd, C-KOE Metals, Nippon Light Metal, and Columbia Specialty Metals among others.

This report segments the high purity aluminum market as follows:

Global High Purity Aluminum Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

4N

5N

6N

Global High Purity Aluminum Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

High Purity Alloy

Others

