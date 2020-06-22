Recruiter.com Appoints Evan Sohn as CEO

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform for the world's largest network of recruiters (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Evan Sohn as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sohn previously served as the Company’s Executive Chairman and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Miles Jennings, the Company’s former CEO and Founder, will continue on as COO.



"Evan is a veteran entrepreneur and visionary executive with experience driving category-leading product innovation and building deep client relationships," said Miles Jennings. "I am confident that Evan will continue to help Recruiter.com move forward as a rapidly growing and disruptive recruiting technology company."

"During my time as Executive Chairman, I have been personally inspired by Recruiter.com's mission to help people get back to work again," said Mr. Sohn. "Recruiter.com is now uniquely positioned to help accelerate the recruiting and hiring process during the reopening of America, and I couldn’t be more excited to help drive that positive mission forward."

Mr. Sohn has expertise in a diverse set of industries, including Wi-Fi, Instant Messaging, data security, customer relationship management (CRM), platform, handheld development, and mobile computing. His experience has included executive, sales, and management roles at companies such as Veea, Poynt, Verifone, MessageLabs (acquired by Symantec), Omnipod (acquired by MessageLabs), ReefEdge, and others.

Additionally, Mr. Sohn has been a dedicated and energetic advocate of a cure for pediatric cancer for almost 25 years. While building a career growing and advising businesses in the technology sector, he co-founded the Ira Sohn Conference Foundation in honor of his brother, a Wall Street professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation with its flagship conference in New York City, has expanded its reach to include conferences in Australia, Toronto, Geneva, Hong Kong, India, London, Monaco, San Francisco, San Paolo, and Tel Aviv. To date, the Conferences have raised over $90 million towards pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s anticipated role in the recruiting and hiring process during the reopening of America. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.