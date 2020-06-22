La Sierra University to Deploy OMNIQ’s Artificial Intelligence – Cloud Based Access Control Parking and Security System

University will implement the cloud-based Permitting, Enforcement and Revenue Citation System (PERCS), significantly improving campus safety and enabling virtual access control, parking and revenue collection

System uses OMNIQ’s AI-Machine Vision vehicle recognition technology to improve Public Safety, Automation and Smart City projects

La Sierra University deployment follows recent orders for the Company’s AI based Smart City solution from the City of San Mateo in California and the Baltimore Talmudical Academy

La Sierra University has approximately 2,500 students and 700 employees

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ, Inc. (OTCQB:OMQS) (“OMNIQ”or “the Company”), announces that it has received a follow-on order to upgrade the access control and parking system at La Sierra University in Riverside, California with the new PERCS system the Company acquired with its acquisition of the assets of Eyepax USA.

Based on OMNIQ’s AI-Machine Vision technology, PERCS improves safety and provides a wide range of operational benefits, including: seamless account management for users, increased efficiency and time management for operators, as well as enhanced revenue generation and elevated customer satisfaction levels. The system incorporates parking access and revenue enforcement capabilities within a single platform, using Machine Vision vehicle recognition technology, allowing the administrator to manage lanes and track revenue from one web portal, using a dashboard for the monitoring of all activity and transactions for visitors and transient parkers. PERCS enables the virtual management of permitting, citations, occupancy and access control, enhancing efficiencies and safety for customers including municipalities, universities, medical centers and public parking operations across the U.S.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ commented: “This order follows the recently announced selection of PERCS by the city of San Mateo, California and the selection of our Quest Shield™ solution by the Talmudic Academy in Baltimore, demonstrating growing market recognition of the benefits of our AI-Machine Vision based technology. We’re pleased to have this opportunity to work with La Sierra University. We believe the University’s decision to install the PERCS platform demonstrates their confidence in our capabilities and their recognition of the value added by our state-of-the-art solutions for permitting and enforcement, access control and automated parking. Our Machine Vision technology is implemented for public safety on school campuses, parking management and control as well as in sensitive areas for homeland security purposes.”

“We are excited about the momentum we are seeing in the public safety/smart city market, which we believe represents a significant potential for growth in revenue and profitability. Our solutions provide value in a variety of applications and we remain focused on continuing to innovate and leverage our AI-Machine Vision capabilities to meet the changing demands of our growing Public Safety, Automation of Parking and Supply Chain verticals and our broad customer base including many Fortune 500 customers,” Mr. Lustgarten concluded.

About OMNIQ, Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS ) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad. The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

