Veracode Achieves Recognition for Speed and Fit for Developer Workflows with Amazon Web Services DevOps Competency Status

Helps improve speed and scalability of secure software development in the cloud

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracode, the largest independent global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. The designation recognizes that Veracode provides proven technical proficiency and customer success to help organizations implement continuous integration and delivery practices on AWS. As a fully cloud-based solution, Veracode provides a centralized view into application status across all testing types including SAST, DAST, SCA and IAST – allowing organizations to immediately find and fix security flaws.



“Software developers are under intense pressure to build and run applications that have speed, agility, and scale,” said Ian McLeod, Chief Product Officer at Veracode. “By working with AWS, we’re able to unify security and modern application development in the cloud, throughout the entire development lifecycle. Developers can find and fix flaws efficiently across the pipeline and deploy applications faster, while security teams can effectively manage security risk across the entire application portfolio.”

The AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Veracode as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized, demonstrated technical proficiency, and proven customer success with a specific focus on Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

As the complexity of modern applications grows, integrating security into every stage of the development lifecycle is a necessity. Nearly 200,000 users rely on Veracode solutions to identify and fix flaws, and Veracode customers have fixed more than 51 million security flaws to date. As a leading cloud-native application security provider, Veracode inherently understands modern software development and its unique platform provides the integrations, flexibility, and analytics to make security a core component of the development process.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Veracode AWS Support and Integrations

Veracode is evolving its technology to anticipate future needs for software security so companies can achieve their missions. Veracode supports AWS Lambda functions and provides integrated support for AWS CodeStar, allowing developers to initiate application scans from AWS CodeBuild and AWS CodePipeline to secure fully managed CI/CD pipelines running on AWS.

Veracode also covers AWS Software Development Kits for Python and JavaScript in Node.js to help ensure developers can deliver highly reliable and secure applications.

For more information about how Veracode brings value to customers with AWS, visit here . Check out our AWS This is My Code video and our case study on how Veracode helps developers fix security flaws faster using AWS Lambda .

About Veracode

Veracode is the leading independent AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams’ productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities.

Veracode serves more than 2,500 customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The Veracode solution has assessed more than 15 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 51 million security flaws.

Learn more at www.veracode.com , on the Veracode blog , and on Twitter .

Copyright © 2020 Veracode, Inc. All rights reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Press and Media Contacts