Highly Successful Entrepreneur Randal Gindi is Featured in Hustler's Digest Interview

Entrepreneur, Randal Gindi recently discussed the current state of the New York real estate landscape in an exclusive interview with Hustler's Digest.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent real estate investor, Randal Gindi is pleased to announce that he has been featured in an exclusive online interview with Hustler's Digest. Randal takes the time to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, and its current impact on brokers, sellers, and buyers in the area.

Needless to say the New York real estate landscape has taken a significant hit with approximately 450 listings pulled off the market, following social distancing mandates. While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the real estate sector, Randal Gindi is choosing to remain optimistic.

"Do not give up hope. I know that times are tough, but we will get through this together. Reach out to family and friends, and always keep an eye open for new opportunities as they arise", states Randi.

For those interested in reading the full interview please visit the following site.

About Hustler's Digest

Hustler's Digest is an online magazine for global entrepreneurs, technologists, marketers, and small business owners. As a reputable source of information, the platform aims to inspire and promote excellence within the business world.

About Randal Gindi

Randal Gindi earned his bachelor's degree from New York University; however, most of his professional experience came from working at his father's retail business. Working in the retail sector allowed him to sharpen his skill set and provided him the necessary experience to succeed in his several of his own business ventures.

As someone who values formal education, Randal Gindi is currently spearheading an Academic Scholarship Campaign to help financially support students attending a post-secondary institution in the United States or Canada.
For more information on his Academic Scholarship Campaign please visit the following site

