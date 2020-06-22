CYTTA Corp IGAN Incident Command System Utilized During Recent Texas Protests

Police Request IGAN to Secure and Protect Texas Communities and Critical Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas , June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta Corp was asked, by a group of North Texas police departments, to utilize its IGAN technology to provide increased video/audio connectivity as part of a coordinated response to major protests happening in a local community. This live operational utilization was a resounding success for the IGAN as well as for the first responders it served.

Police departments across the United States are relying on video/audio communication tools to ensure that citizens, businesses, and buildings are protected during these volatile times. The IGAN ICS video/audio platform provides first responders a critical real-time perspective during emergencies, giving immediate actionable information to all first responders and their emergency operations center incident commanders.

Texas Police Departments understand that in these difficult times, new technologies can drastically improve their ability to protect cities and their local citizens and communities, as well as provide ongoing safety, transparency, and accountability. Implementing the Cytta IGAN live-streaming video/audio communications platform allowed police to identify points of conflict that need attention when situations become overwhelming to officers with boots on the ground. The ability to live-stream video and audio feeds from phone cams, body cams, dash cams, and drones allows both police and their incident commanders to make better immediate decisions during emergencies.

“The IGAN communication platform was able to identify and monitor potential bad actors during a protest, allow the incident commanders to make immediate and informed decisions, and coordinate the information with their ground teams to ensure the safety of every protestor and first responder,” says Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “When first responders have accurate information at their fingertips, they can make better decisions, faster, improving response times and ensuring the safety and security of all involved.”

Texas Police Lieutenant Clay Regan, an integral part of the combined response team stated, ”In my 30+ years of Law Enforcement, and 26 years in the US Air Force, I have seldom witnessed an advancement in technology with this potential. At full capacity, and with all IGAN systems in play, this product has the capacity to rival any significant innovation for police, fire, emergency management, or public safety in general.”

Situational awareness is accomplished for first responders when drones, and all other video/audio data feeds are connected to incident commanders through IGAN. This provides real-time intelligence of a situation by de-escalating potential conflict before it results in the loss of life or damaged property.

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, military and their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube

