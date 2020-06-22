Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters nationwide on the eve of June 20th

Tehran – Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei and Rouhani must face justice for crime against humanity

Tehran – Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei and Rouhani must face justice for crime against humanity

Tehran – Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei and Rouhani must face justice for crime against humanity

Tehran, posting and distributing placards

The activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters across the country On the eve of June 20

Tehran Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh - paying tribute to late Marjan, the popular resistance artist

Hashtpar, Takestan, Hamedan, Karaj, honoring the late Marjan

Maryam Rajavi: The regime's cover-up and inaction is the reason for the unprecedented spread of Coronavirus in Iran

Iran will be free via Resistance Units and uprising, let’s rise up to overthrow the religious tyranny”
— Maryam Rajavi
PARIS, FRANCE, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryam Rajavi: The regime's cover-up and inaction is the reason for the unprecedented spread of Coronavirus in Iran

Iran will be free via Resistance Units and uprising, let’s rise up to overthrow the religious tyranny

In recent days, Resistance Units and supporters of the People's Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Isfahan, Shiraz,
Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, Shushtar, Hamedan, Karaj, Hashtpar, Takestan, Tabriz, Ahvaz, Qazvin, Masouleh, Andimeshk, Kerman, Yazd, Qom, Qarchak, Jahrom,
Rudsar, Saveh, Doroud, Fasa, Mashhad, Nowshahr, Borujerd, Esfarayen, Bojnurd, Takestan, Neyshabur, Zanjan, and Golpayegan.

They installed banners with pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi – the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, Leader of the Iranian Resistance, reiterating their determination to rise up and overthrow the anti-human regime. They also paid tribute to Marjan, the popular resistance artist who passed away in Los Angeles on June 5, 2020, by distributing leaflets and writing graffiti.

The slogans include: "Maryam Rajavi: The regime's cover-up and inaction is the reason for the unprecedented spread of Coronavirus in Iran," "The Iranian people and Resistance Units will overthrow the Revolutionary Guards and suppressive Basij,", "Join the Resistance Units, rise up to overthrow the religious dictatorship,” "Iran will be free via Resistance Units and uprising, let’s rise up to overthrow the religious tyranny," "Army of the hungry, onward toward rebellion and uprising, hail to Rajavi,”
"Massoud Rajavi: The clerical regime is on the verge of collapse and cannot do anything to prevent it,” “The protests continue and the only response to dictatorship is regime change," "Down with Khamenei and Rouhani, who is responsible for Coronavirus fatalities

Death to the principle of Velayat-e-Faqih, long live the National Liberation Army," "Massoud Rajavi: Contrary to what the regime thinks the lives lost to Coronavirus will not rescue the regime from its downfall, it is the countdown for its downfall," "The brave people of Iran, cry out louder and step up your protests," "Hail to Marjan, the voice of the Iranian women's rebellion against the ruling extremist regime,", and "Marjan's way of life will always be remembered.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
June 19, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

The activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters across the country On the eve of June 20

You just read:

Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters nationwide on the eve of June 20th

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters nationwide on the eve of June 20th
Simultaneous with Khomeini's death anniversary, defiant youth target centers of repression in Tehran and other cities
Iran: Rahmani-Fazli, mullahs' Interior Minister Covers up crimes against humanity
View All Stories From This Author