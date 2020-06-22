Happy 25-Years Anniversary And a New Era of Pharma Partnering

HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 22, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- 25 years ago, on 20 June 1995, RauCon introduced a completely new category of partnering event: just business deals, no lectures, no company presentations, no keynotes, no stunts or similar distractions. The European Pharma Licensing Exchange was born, euroPLX for short. It was the world’s first and still is the leading partnering event focused on pharma business opportunities.

On its 25-years anniversary and more than 70 successful euroPLX events later, RauCon launched the next new category of pharma partnering: the Marketplace for Pharma Business Opportunities.

Why? „Because our customers asked: Why should pharma partnering be confined to a few event days while business development is a year-round challenge?“ says Dr. Norbert Rau, the designer of euroPLX. „We listened and decided to extend the two-days event to a more than four-weeks marketplace and to add value and a degree of flexibility for our participants which is unheard of in the partnering world.“

The new Marketplace for Pharma Business Opportunities adds a four-weeks video period to the two-days euroPLX event. All this runs on RauCon’s secure cloud environment and allows any number of pre-arranged follow-up, additional, or alternate meetings. It allows immediate postponing of an in-person meeting to a video meeting on a suitable day within the next four weeks, should a participant have conflicting business issues, be unable to travel or be stranded at the airport on the way to the venue. All video meetings run one full hour and can be repeated.

RauCon expects the Marketplace for Pharma Business Opportunities to mark the beginning of a new era of pharma partnering. It is online at www.raucon.com

About RauCon RauCon GmbH & Co KG of Heidelberg, Germany, is a business development service provider for the global pharmaceutical industry with regular customers in 86 countries.

