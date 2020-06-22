Bridgestone Announces Voluntary Reduction in Corporate Officer Compensation
Tokyo (June 22, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation announced today it will initiate a voluntary reduction in compensation for its Japan-based corporate officers, effective immediately. The company continues to take a thoughtful and measured approach in protecting the long-term health of the company, while minimizing the adverse effects to its employees and business, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Bridgestone will initiate the following voluntary measures for its corporate officers*1: Representative Executive Officer： 30% reduction of monthly base compensation Executive Officer： 20% reduction of monthly base compensation Vice President and Officer： 10% reduction of monthly base compensation
These voluntary measures will remain in place until the end of 2020. This latest action is aligned with similar measures taken by Bridgestone officers throughout the company's global operations. Bridgestone will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its impact to employees and operations around the world. The company will adjust its response plans as necessary and take appropriate action to promote the well-being and safety of its employees, while also addressing the needs of customers.
- Total compensation for Bridgestone corporate officers includes fixed, monthly base compensation and variable compensation. Variable compensation is based on the company's financial performance for the fiscal year. The voluntary reduction in compensation will be applied to the fixed, monthly base compensation for each corporate officer.
