New Haven Barracks/ Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501521
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/21/20, 1841 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Tiffany Bedard
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VICTIM: Dollar General, Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/21/20 at approximately 1841 hours, Troopers responded to a report of shoplifting at Dollar General in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Tiffany Bedard (31) of Vergennes, VT attempted to steal $28.00 worth of merchandise from the store.
Bedard was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.