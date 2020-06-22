Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501521

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/21/20, 1841 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Tiffany Bedard

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VICTIM: Dollar General, Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/21/20 at approximately 1841 hours, Troopers responded to a report of shoplifting at Dollar General in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Tiffany Bedard (31) of Vergennes, VT attempted to steal $28.00 worth of merchandise from the store. 

Bedard was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

