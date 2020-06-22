Tenant Inc Introduces Mariposa

New marketing website product offers Touchless Rentals™ and first digital ID verification for self storage

This first-of-kind digital identification technology is by far the most sophisticated technology breakthrough for the self-storage industry” — Lance Watkins, Tenant Inc

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenant Inc announces with great enthusiasm its latest marketing website solution, Mariposa, which offers a more sophisticated contactless option for renting self storage online.

The fully responsive Mariposa marketing website technology integrates with Tenant Inc’s software offerings, with the addition of its proprietary property management software, Hummingbird, self storage’s newest property management solution. Mariposa and Hummingbird bring Touchless Rentals™ and the first and only digital identification verification in the self-storage industry.

“We are proud to offer this first-of-kind technology to self-storage owners seeking the most efficient ways to attract and retain customers,” said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc.

Digital ID verification for self storage

Mariposa marketing websites for self storage will utilize a 128-point digital identification verification system and facial recognition to instantly authenticate a renter’s identity securely.

“This is by far the most sophisticated technology breakthrough for the self-storage industry,” Watkins said. “Verifying a prospective renter’s identity with data not only protects the owner from unknown risk, it initiates good relationships and instills loyalty with customers who want to interact digitally. This is the most common request we’ve received since pioneering online rentals.”

By employing an intuitive combination of artificial intelligence-based analytics, algorithms and biometric facial comparison, the omnichannel technology interactively guides users through a contact-free process to capture both an image of any global government-issued ID and a selfie photo for biometric matching, delivering an easy, fully automated authentication experience that is more reliable than traditional methods.

Watkins said, “It combines added convenience to renting storage online with real-time security through phone number, contact information and device verification, that saves time and improves customer service.”

Touchless self storage

In addition to digital identity authentication, Mariposa’s proprietary Touchless Rentals™ technology features expanded digital self-serve capabilities, including renting and signing agreements electronically. Customers can enroll in insurance coverage, as well as manage autopay, door access and account information online. A cloud document management system provides owners the ability to create a library of forms that is accessible to their tenants. This allows them to conveniently review, sign and submit these documents at any time.

“Our self-serve digital platform, when integrated with Hummingbird property management software, allows unprecedented convenience for the self-storage industry,” Watkins said. “Together, the two enable a higher level of efficiency in converting reservations to rentals virtually and providing a better experience overall for both managers and customers.”

To schedule a demo of Mariposa, Hummingbird or to learn about investor opportunities, contact Bruce Heverly at bruce@tenantinc.com or 775-846-1729.

About Tenant Inc

Tenant Inc, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, develops real estate property technologies for a seamless user experience. Our open platform is designed to create customizable solutions through a suite of product offerings for storage operators, including innovative property management software, cutting-edge websites, digital marketing services and signage, Tenant Interface platform, and the self-storage industry’s first and only global distribution system. At Tenant Inc, technology and real estate are in our DNA. We call it renting reimagined. For more information, contact Beth Austin at (913) 530-8456 or beth@tenantinc.com.