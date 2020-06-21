Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 79 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,602 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Somalia Weekly Polio Update

World Health Organization (WHO) Download logo

Four new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) positive sewage samples have been identified from environmental surveillance (ES) sites in Mogadishu, indicating ongoing transmission and circulation of polioviruses.

This brings the total number of cVDPV2 positive samples to 11 in 2020.

The last reported case of paralysis in a child due to cVDPV2 was 8 May 2019.

In total, 16 children with polio have been identified across Somalia since the initial detection of the ongoing cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in late 2017.

The programme continues to observe a reduction in the number of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) cases detected in May due to the impact of COVID-19. A review is planned to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the AFP surveillance system.

AFP sample transportation to the KEMRI laboratory remains uninterrupted. The polio programme has synchronized its sample collection with COVID-19 sample transportation.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2V29v4Y

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

You just read:

Coronavirus: Somalia Weekly Polio Update

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.