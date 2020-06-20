SOFARY Becomes The Company Focused On Making Chandelier More Affordable

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, June 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the chandelier industry, it’s easy to get caught up in the cost of products. The sheer cost of so many different products in the industry can make it hard for people to find good quality products at a reasonable price no matter that it is for a residential or commercial property. However, with the right company involved in the process there is no reason why lighting can’t be more affordable than it is today.

Chandeliers are normally expensive because they require special expertise. The time and effort required are non-trivial. Also, there are rarely any manufacturers in the US or EU who make chandeliers due to the high labor cost which means that most chandelier products are imported from manufacturers abroad.

In the traditional model, from manufacturers to importers, to wholesalers, to physical stores or websites, and eventually to customers, everyone in the middle will get a cut of the profit. You can see how the price went up step by step which is eventually paid by the customers.



SOFARY has been involved in the lighting industry for a while, with the simple aim of giving people access to aesthetically pleasing lighting solutions that aren’t going to break the bank. They execute on a completely new business model and remove everything in the middle and connect customers directly with manufacturers which can lower the price up to 80%. Now you know why you need to know the right place to shop if you are looking for high quality chandeliers at an affordable price.

About SOFARY

The company has been known for its unique chandeliers sold at customer friendly prices. SOFARY has worked to create a wide range of products for different space in homes available for customers to choose. On top of that, SOFARY is here to offer simple and easy customization and editing of any chandelier without too much additional costs on top since they work with manufacturers so closely. You do not have to pay through the nose for a bespoke chandelier.

SOFARY also has a dedicated customer support team in the USA that can help with questions before and after your purchase. That’s why many people turn to them when they want to find a chandelier solution that is stress-free, simple, and affordable all at once.

For these reasons, SOFARY has become a leading light in such a usually expensive industry. If you are trying to avoid the high price of a chandelier, SOFARY offers the simplest way to find a quality chandelier designed to the style that you want.



So, take a look and you can see for yourself why so many customers looking for a quality chandelier are saving valuable sums of money with SOFARY. Check out their chandelier collection today

Company: Sofary Lighting LLC Email: business@sofary.com Website: https://www.sofary.com