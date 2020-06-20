Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

1. Partnerships and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total).

Over 13,400 returnee migrants have completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine in the 54 quarantine facilities across Ethiopia and went home. Over 4,700 are currently under quarantine.

Participating in multisectoral COVID-19 assessments of quarantine facilities and Points of Entry (PoEs) in Assosa, Dewele, Dire Dawa, Jijiga, Gambella, Moyale, Togowachale, and Semera.