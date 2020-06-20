Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SADC Protocol on Science enables region's integration

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 20 - The SADC Protocol on Science, Technology and Innovation allows the creation of a technological unit within the region that ensure the coordination and integration of the issues related to this assumption in all the organisation's programmes. ,

This was said Friday by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tête António, while discussing the Draft Resolution that approves, for ratification, the SADC Protocol on Science, Technology and Innovation, whose diploma was unanimously approved.

Tête António said that protocol ensure the promotion of development, creating, adapting, accumulating, using and transferring scientific and technological knowledge among the member States.  

As for Angola, the ratification of the protocol will help promote scientific and technological development and harmonise its policy in the area of ​​science, technology and innovation, as well as mobilise resources for scientific research and technological development.

The session also approved the Resolution for Accession of the Republic of Angola to the Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol.

 

,

