Denis Arsenault Acquires Additional Securities of Jushi Holdings Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denis Arsenault, located at Rue Maria Vieira da Silva Lot #3, Unit U/K, Lagos, Portugal 8600-780, announced today that on March 27, 2020 he acquired 1,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”) on the public market at a price of CDN$1.10 per share and on June 19, 2020 he acquired USD$2,500,000 Notes and warrants (“Warrants”) to acquire 1,500,000 Class B subordinate voting shares of the Issuer (collectively, the “Specified Securities”).



The Specified Securities represent in the aggregate, on an as converted basis, approximately 2.83% of the Subordinate Voting Shares issued and outstanding (calculated on a non-diluted basis).

Following the completion of the acquisition of the Specified Securities, the Acquiror holds $10,000,000 of the Notes, 4,000,000 multiple voting shares of the Issuer, 3,329,162 Class B subordinate voting shares of the Issuer, warrants to acquire 6,750,000 multiple voting shares of the Issuer and 4,561,668 Warrants, which represent in the aggregate, on an as converted basis, approximately 19.16% of the Subordinate Voting Shares that are issued and outstanding (calculated in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and on a non-diluted basis).

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this report may be obtained by contacting Investor Relations, Jushi Holdings Inc., investors@jushico.com .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

