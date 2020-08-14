Recover From Surgery Like a Celebrity
Concierge Nursing Helps Clients To Recover From Surgery With Peace Of Mind And With High Quality NursesSAVANNAH, GA, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve heard all about the star’s personal chefs, trainers, and stylists keeping them on their toes, looking and feeling their best. We’ve all seen it; celebrities looking their best hours after any procedure. For most people, surgery can be hard and painful. Who wants to burden family and partners with taking a day to drive, wait, and help you get home in bed? You feel horrible and don’t want anyone to see you in that condition! Every star has one man or woman responsible for pampering their way through surgery, getting them back to baseline quickly and in a healthy manner.
Integra Nurse of Savannah is an integrative nursing concierge service created by Charlene Dimond. Integra Nurse believes that addressing body, mind, and spirit is the comprehensive path to healing. Charlene is a board certified holistic registered nurse that utilizes the healing arts to help post operative patients recuperate in the comfort of their own home. Charlene designs a personalized method of care uniquely suited for each patient according to their needs and preferences and helps you develop long lasting practices that will serve beyond the stages of recovery.
Modalities including aromatherapy, energy therapy, and healing foods are blended with traditional nursing care to promote a healthier lifestyle that initiates the proper transition back to you. families. Charlene’s extensive knowledge and holistic approach to individualized care have been the hallmark of her success as an RN, a wellness advocate, and an entrepreneur.
