MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE TO PRESENT AT COVID-19 WEBINAR HOSTED BY MAXIM GROUP ON JUNE 23, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, New Jersey, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today announced that Company CEO Michael Landy has been invited to present at The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Tuesday June 23rd, 2020.

Monmouth will participate in a panel discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the strategy and operations of their company.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP at The Covid-19 Virtual Conference Website

Webinar Details:

  • Panel Session Title: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate

          Date and Time: Tuesday, June 23, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties, containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Contact: Becky Coleridge
732-577-9996
EMAIL: mreic@mreic.com
www.mreic.reit

