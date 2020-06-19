Kevin McDonald Novato Discusses How Grasslands Are More Important Ecosystems Than Most People Think
Kevin McDonald Novato Explains How Grasslands Are More Significant Ecosystems Than The Average Person RealizesNOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grasslands are inherently underrated ecosystems. They don't typically mesmerize visitors, like mountains, jungles, or beaches. However, grasslands serve countless purposes in helping the environment thrive. Kevin McDonald Novato recently discussed how grasslands are more important ecosystems than most people may think.
"Grasslands are often overlooked as important or beautiful ecosystems," Kevin McDonald from Novato. "However, they are the backbone of North American land, and they are essential to maintaining a healthy environment."
Kevin McDonald of Novato explained that grasslands account for the production of high-quality foods, including meats, fruits, vegetables, and more. Carbon is constantly circulating around the environment in a process called the carbon cycle. Kevin McDonald Novato explains this cycle is maintained by grasslands and is essential to human, plant, and animal life. Grasslands are essential to carbon sequestration, which can help reduce global warming.
According to Kevin McDonald Novato and other environmental enthusiasts, grasslands also contribute to preventing floods and maintaining clean water. The natural vegetation of grasslands, including forests, prairie vegetation, wetlands, and more, retains flood waters, preventing droughts as well as floods.
"Grasslands are essential to feeding our country," Kevin McDonald Novato said. "The farms that exists in our nation's vast grasslands provide the crops and meats we consume every day."
Kevin McDonald Novato stated that for hundreds of years, farmers sustainably farmed grasslands, preserving the land itself and promoting the carbon cycle. Grasslands allow plants and animals to thrive, and when sustainable farming methods are used in our grasslands, crops become more drought-tolerant and nutritious. Free-roaming animals consume the grass, move around, and ultimately, fertilize the grasslands as well. This keeps soil moist and allows the carbon cycle to continue naturally.
"All of this is essential to reducing global warming and keeping the environment safe for all of us to thrive," Kevin McDonald Novato said. "It's essential to protect our grasslands to protect the environments we love, our animals, our food, and ourselves."
Kevin McDonald of Novato has spent countless hours working to restore and conserve our nation's grasslands. He has replanted grasslands with native grasses and wildflowers, which help all aspects of the environment thrive, while preventing flooding and drought. Kevin McDonald Novato explained that it's essential to inform the public of the importance of preserving grasslands, so they'll promote the protection of these essential ecosystems.
"We need to stop destroying our grasslands and start reconstructing them," Kevin McDonald Novato said. "It's our job to protect these ecosystems and help them thrive. Ultimately, we'll be the ones who thrive as well."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17868470699
email us here