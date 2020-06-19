The RealReal and Partners Help Fund Black Girls CODE Expansion

$485,000 donation will help bring virtual coding courses to underserved communities nationwide

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—and its partners in the company's recent capital raise are coming together to give back to the community. The RealReal is donating $250,000 to Black Girls CODE , which, along with an additional $235,000 contributed by its partners, will help the organization expand the reach of its new virtual coding classes and camps.



“I built Black Girls CODE to increase the number of women of color in STEM fields by providing girls with computer science and technology exposure and skills,” said Kimberly Bryant, Founder and Executive Director of Black Girls CODE. “Taking our classes virtual in this current climate has made it possible for us to significantly expand the number of students we can reach, and this generous donation from The RealReal and its partners will help accelerate our progress toward the goal of training 1 million girls by 2040.”

Black Girls CODE focuses on empowering girls of color ages seven to 17 to become innovators in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. Through a mix of classes, camps and events, Black Girls CODE provides Black youth with the in-demand technology and programming skills to occupy jobs in the rapidly growing tech industry.

Joining The RealReal in its donation to Black Girls CODE are:

Tier I Donors: Credit Suisse , Julie Wainwright

Tier II Donors: Sidley Austin LLP , Stifel

Tier III Donors: Bank of America , KeyBanc Capital Markets , Morgan Stanley , UBS

“We are committed to supporting and advocating for diversity in our communities, and I appreciate our partners for joining this collective effort to make an impact,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal. “We are proud to be partnering with Black Girls CODE to empower girls of color and create a more diverse next generation of coders.”

About Black Girls CODE

Since 2011, Black Girls CODE has been committed to providing girls from underrepresented communities access to technology and the 21st century skills necessary to become tech leaders. Black Girls CODE’s organizational vision is to increase the number of women of color in the digital space by empowering girls of color ages 7 to 17 to become innovators in STEM fields, and builders of their own futures through exposure to computer science and technology. Black Girls CODE has reached over 20,000 students with 15 chapters across the U.S. and in South Africa. Our goal is to teach 1 million girls to code by the year 2040.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

