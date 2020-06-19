Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Run for the Wild Virtual 5K

Date: July 17-19, 2020

We invite you to join us to Run for the Wild, a virtual 5K run/walk (3.1 miles) supporting our mission to ensure wildlife has healthy places to live and thrive.

All registration proceeds will go towards our Restore the Wild initiative to support habitat projects vital for the survival of Virginia’s wildlife.

Registration closes July 16, 2020. Don’t delay—Register Now! Together we can ensure continuation of our conservation efforts and expand our work to keep Virginia’s wild places wild.

All registered participants will be entered into the Run for the Wild Sweepstakes to win a Virginia Lifetime Freshwater Fishing License donated by the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia! This lifetime license is your passport to free access to all of DGIF’s Wildlife Management Areas totaling more than 203,000 acres for a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities. In addition,  you will be entitled to fish for your lifetime, even if you move out of state.

Additionally, we have four unique challenges where you can compete for some great prizes from our awesome partners. Check out the challenge categories below to learn how to participate. Further instructions will be provided via email on how to submit your results after registration.

Falcon Fierce Challenge

Be the person that completes their Run for the Wild 5K with the fastest finish time (Male & Female winners). Learn More »

Turtle Trot Challenge

Be the person that takes the longest time to complete their Run for the Wild 5K. Learn More »

Flora & Fauna Fanatic Challenge

Share your best photos of the native Virginia plants and wildlife you see along your Run for the Wild route. Learn More »

Scenic Seeker Challenge

Share your most scenic photo from your Run for the Wild route. Bonus points if your route is on public land! Learn More »

Don’t wait! Registration closes July 16, 2020.

Run for the Wild Virtual 5K

