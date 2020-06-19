Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

  MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 11:00 a.m. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020 On Tuesday, the House is not in session.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020 On Wednesday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session. No votes are expected in the House.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2020 On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected as early as 11:30 a.m.

H.R. 7120 – George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. H.R. 7259 – Patents for Humanity Program Improvement Act (Reps. McBath/Johnson (GA) – Judiciary)
FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020 On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected at approximately 4:00 p.m.

H.R. 51 – Washington, D.C. Admission Act (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

Veto Message to Accompany H.J.Res. 76Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor)

Begin Consideration of H.J.Res. 90Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency relating to “Community Reinvestment Act Regulations” (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

Begin Consideration of H.R. 5332 – Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2019 (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. H.R. 3094 – To designate the National Pulse Memorial located at 1912 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32806, and for other purposes (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

