Delhi Policy Group Explores How Japan is Avoiding a Recession with Abenomics

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, India, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Like most world leaders, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is facing a dire economic situation. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing international and national lockdowns, leaders have been fighting on two fronts: healthcare and the economy. Financial experts have predicted that a major recession is in the horizon, and true enough, many economies are already experiencing fiscal issues. Even the United States has declared an official recession.

This can be attributed not only to the financial strain resulting from providing healthcare to citizens - especially those who have fallen ill - but also to trade and other business transactions coming to a halt because of community quarantines. Businesses are suffering from losses, and individuals are unable to put food on the table due to unemployment or pay cuts. It is a government’s responsibility to ensure that businesses and individuals are able to survive such a crisis, usually in the form of stimulus or assistance packages, further adding strain to budgets.

Japan is fortunate in some respects, as it was enjoying a healthy economy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of 2019, the country’s economy was on the verge of “the longest expansion since World War II”. In spite of the negative impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons, Japan was able to keep its business conditions composite indexes up - all this with the trade wars between China and the United States going on. Additionally, the inflation rate was lower than the Bank of Japan’s forecasted figures.

The impact of the pandemic: Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 crisis, Japan’s economic plans took a hit, slowing down the promising expansion. Early in April, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda stated that the pandemic is having a serious impact on the economy and that the outlook is unclear. “Our country’s financial system has been maintaining stability as a whole, but corporate financing has been getting worse,” he said.

International trade has crawled with the rest of the world declaring lockdowns. Tourism, which is a huge contributor to the economy, has practically come to a standstill. The Tokyo Olympics, which was scheduled to take place in July of this year, has been postponed to 2021. Local businesses have had to close down, many having to file for bankruptcy, in spite of the government’s laxer policy on movement restrictions as compared to other countries.

Japan, like the rest of the world, is facing an inevitable recession. The question is how will the country be able to avoid the worst of it? Abenomics offers a sliver of hope.

About Abenomics

Abenomics (アベノミクス, 安倍ノミクス, Abenomikusu) refers to the economic policies advocated by Shinzō Abe since the December 2012 general election, which elected Abe to his second term as Prime Minister of Japan. Abenomics is based upon "three arrows" of monetary easing, fiscal stimulus, and structural reforms. (Wikipedia) These “three arrows” have also been described as:

Abenomics has "three arrows": (i) aggressive monetary policy, (ii) fiscal consolidation, and (iii) growth strategy. (Asian Development Bank). At the core, Abenomics aims to spark the Japanese economy, ultimately leading to steady growth, by providing stable political leadership.

How can Abenomics get Japan through a recession: In spite of garnering criticism since its inception several years ago, Abenomics might just be what the country needs to avoid the worst of the unavoidable recession.

A major necessity is to ensure that Japanese businesses keep their head above water, which in turn results in - at the very least - keeping the stock markets stable or, optimistically, see the stock markets rise. How is this possible with the current situation?

Abenomics has already come into play in this regard. In April, the Prime Minister announced a stimulus package amounting to 117 trillion yen. In May, the government announced a second stimulus package on top of the original 117 trillion yen. This second round matches the amount of the first stimulus package, effectively doubling the figure.

With the overall financial assistance reaching about 234 trillion yen, this makes PM Abe’s stimulus package the world’s biggest financial assistance to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is worth noting that this figure is roughly equal to 40 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

The first stimulus package was mainly focused on handing out cash to households, ensuring that citizens would have purchasing power in spite of unemployment or pay cuts. The package is also meant to address and repair immediate damages that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought.

Furthermore, the fresh stimulus package is directed at cushioning the negative effects of the pandemic, with businesses and employment being the main targets. Specifically, the new measures include assistance in the form of boosts in loans and investment, with lenders having backing from the government.

In line with his economic policy, and acknowledging the devastating effects of the virus on the economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, “We must protect business and employment by any means in the face of the tough road ahead. We must also take all necessary measures to prepare for another wave of epidemic.”

This monumental move by the Prime Minister and his cabinet has earned positive reception, especially in the eyes of the Bank of Japan, a vital player in the economy. Rarely do the government and the central bank issue joint statements, but in May, the two entities publicly came together to pledge “tight cooperation to get funds to struggling businesses and shield the economy from the virus’s fallout.”

While following the PM’s policy may not have such a positive effect on the economy’s growth this year and it certainly will not totally stop the recession in its tracks, his decisions and actions will go a long way in - at the very least - keeping the economy moving and avoid sliding deeper into a fiscal crisis.

To quote economist Yuki Masujima, “The cost will be a mind-spinning surge in the debt-to-GDP ratio this year. The benefits, though, should be worth it. The much-needed support for hard-hit companies should reduce the chances of more lasting damage (a surge in bankruptcies and unemployment) that would impede a recovery once the pandemic abates.”

