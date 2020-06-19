Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2020 Quarterly Distribution 

TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.05807 per Class A unit and US$0.05245 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 14, 2020 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2020. 

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc. 
Tel: (416) 362-4141 
Email: decter@ldic.ca 
Website: www.ldic.ca

