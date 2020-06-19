NoviSign Releases New DOOH Widget that Integrates Directly with Adomni
Natively connected to Adomni, NoviSign offers DOOH operators complete design control with monetization options using Adomni’s programmatic marketplace.
Novisign media owners who are interested in having their inventory listed on Adomni, need only provide a few details about their location to create their Adomni listing.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoviSign Digital Signage, a market leader of cloud-based digital signage software, adds a new OOH Advertising Widget that is directly integrated with Adomni, a self-service online platform to buy and sell digital out-of-home advertising. This new drag-and-drop widget brings a new level of layout configuration options to media operators.
— Geoff Bickel
Users can now seamlessly set-up multi-zone arrangements that incorporate advertisements from Adomni, plus other content playing simultaneously. Live TV feeds, scrolling tickers, weather forecasts, RSS feeds, slideshows and real-time Instagram feeds are just some of the options that are natively included with NoviSign's digital signage software.
“Novisign media owners who are interested in having their inventory listed on Adomni, need only provide a few details about their location to create their Adomni listing,” said Geoff Bickel, Director of Operations at Adomni. “The Ad Widget is very simple to configure and add to a screen’s playlist and open it up to a new potential source of revenue”.
About NoviSign
With over 50,000 screens being powered by NoviSign's digital signage software, across 52 countries, NoviSign is a pioneer in the cloud-based digital signage space. Using NoviSign's CMS, users can remotely create, schedule and manage the content of the screen from any computer at any time. A complete Reports & Monitoring dashboard is also included giving users detailed analytic reports, device status updates and bird-eye view media play location maps. NoviSign runs on Chrome OS, Windows and Android-based media players.
Learn more at http://www.novisign.com
About Adomni
Adomni is a self-service online platform that connects brands and agencies with on-the-go consumers via real-world digital screens. Advertisers of all sizes and budgets can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest-growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform has over 160,000 digital screens available across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.
Learn more at http://www.adomni.com
Chad Bogan
NoviSign
+1 646-893-7770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook