NoviSign Releases New DOOH Widget that Integrates Directly with Adomni

Share This Article

News Provided By

NoviSign integrates with Adomni

Natively connected to Adomni, NoviSign offers DOOH operators complete design control with monetization options using Adomni’s programmatic marketplace.

Novisign media owners who are interested in having their inventory listed on Adomni, need only provide a few details about their location to create their Adomni listing.” — Geoff Bickel