Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (276,733) deaths (7,417), and recoveries (127,644)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (276,733) deaths (7,417), and recoveries (127,644) by region:
Central (26,895 cases; 581 deaths; 11,931 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,638; 282; 7,548), Central African Republic (2,605; 19; 417), Chad (854; 74; 733), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,477; 122; 719), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,340; 32; 1,657), Sao Tome & Principe (688; 12; 191).
Eastern (29,623; 892; 11,913): Comoros (210; 5; 129), Djibouti (4,557; 43; 3,527), Eritrea (142; 0; 39), Ethiopia (4,070; 72; 1,027), Kenya (4,374; 119; 1,550), Madagascar (1,443; 13; 498), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (646; 2; 350), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,719; 88; 704), South Sudan (1,830; 32; 117), Sudan (8,020; 487; 2,966), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (755; 0; 492).
Northern (74,787; 3,115; 31444): Algeria (11,385; 811; 8,078), Egypt (50,437; 1,938; 13,528), Libya (482; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,057; 93; 373), Morocco (9,280; 213; 8,081), Tunisia (1,146; 50; 1,014).
Southern (87,914; 1,777; 46,755): Angola (166; 8; 64), Botswana (79; 1; 25), Eswatini (586; 4; 267), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (592; 8; 74), Mozambique (668; 4; 177), Namibia (40; 0; 19), South Africa (83,890; 1,737; 44,920), Zambia (1,416; 11; 1,144), Zimbabwe (463; 4; 63).
Western (57,514; 1,052; 25,901): Benin (597; 11; 238), Burkina Faso (900; 53; 810), Cape Verde (849; 7; 377), Cote d'Ivoire (6,444; 48; 2,863), Gambia (36; 1; 24), Ghana (12,929; 66; 4,468), Guinea (4,841; 26; 3,467), Guinea-Bissau (1,512; 15; 153), Liberia (542; 33; 250), Mali (1,906; 107; 1,192), Niger (1,020; 67; 901), Nigeria (18,480; 475; 6,307), Senegal (5,639; 79; 3,788), Sierra Leone (1,272; 51; 710), Togo (547; 13; 353).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).