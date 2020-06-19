Sperling & Slater, P.C. Announces Filing of Action against Insurers Relating to Pandemic Coverage

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperling & Slater, P.C. (Chicago, IL) and Woodward Law Offices, LLP (Merrillville, IN) announce the filing of a complaint on behalf of RJH Management Corp., a Golden Corral franchisee, against Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London that issued pandemic insurance coverage specifically covering business interruption losses caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome‐associated Coronavirus (SARS‐CoV) disease and its variations. The pandemic endorsement was sold through Professional Liability Insurance Services, Inc.



Sperling & Slater and the Woodward Law Offices are jointly pursuing the claim on behalf of RJH because leading authorities recognize that Covid‐19 is caused by a variant of the SARS virus. For example, the Coronavirus Study Group (“CSG”) of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (“ICTV”), which is responsible for developing the official classification of viruses, assessed the virus strain discovered in Wuhan, China and designated it as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‐CoV‐2).

The claim on behalf of RJH Management Corp. continues Sperling & Slater, P.C.’s tradition of representing the global business community, and corporate and commercial policyholders, in connection with insurance coverage claims of all sorts, from property and business interruption claims to environmental and mass tort coverage claims, as well as D&O and E&O coverage claims on behalf of both businesses and individuals.

Sperling & Slater is a commercial litigation firm that represents plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial disputes, trials, and arbitrations across the country and internationally. Woodward Law Offices is a leading Indiana firm that represents clients in federal and state litigation and arbitrations.

