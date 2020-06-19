PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: PGI.UN) is pleased to announce today that it has declared a monthly distribution on its Class A Units (the “Units”). The distribution is equal to $0.05688 per Unit and will be paid on July 15, 2020 to the holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.



Unitholders are reminded that the Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which will provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions. Eligible unitholders are encouraged to contact the institution through which they hold their Units to confirm enrollment procedures and timelines. A copy of the DRIP is available at https://canada.pimco.com .

The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of fixed-income securities selected from multiple global fixed-income sectors. The Manager, PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”), retains Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC, (“PIMCO”), to provide investment management services to the Fund.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to:

(a) provide unitholders with monthly cash distributions;

(b) maximize total return to unitholders through distributions and capital appreciation; and

(c) preserve capital.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,850+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund’s, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Contact:

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations

Phone: +212 597.1054