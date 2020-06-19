Online Resources to Learn about the Benefits of Good Feet Arch Supports
The Good Food Store, a family-owned business with over 100 stores around the globe, released enhanced safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as information regarding store reopenings.
The Good Feet Store has made a difference in the foot orthotics, inserts, and insoles market with their unique in-person fittings and test walks to ensure the perfect fit of Good Feet® Arch Supports. While stores closed down due to COVID-19 and some locations are beginning to reopen, they worked to update their safety measures to keep the health and safety of customers and associates at the forefront.
The company released a statement regarding their goal to begin serving their customer base again, sharing “Whether you are sheltering in place, working from your home, or contributing long hours in an essential role, we want you to know that we are working hard to reopen all of our stores in order to provide you with the comfort, balance, and support you have come to expect.”
New Safety Measures in Open Good Feet Stores
As the situation around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to develop, their new safety measures in place in their open stores will include the following:
● Making sure associates follow the latest guidance from the CDC for cleaning and sanitation
● Reduced store hours to allow more time for enhanced cleaning measures
● Actively monitoring and, when needed, metering customer traffic to promote social distancing
● Providing face masks and gloves to associates and encouraging healthy hygiene habits as guided by the CDC
● Promoting social and physical distancing practices in stores by marking floors, adding signage and plexiglass shields to help customers and associates maintain recommended distances
● Expanding curbside order pickup to most stores
● Expanding delivery options in some areas
Customers are not currently able to shop inside all locations and are encouraged to contact their local store directly for the most up-to-date information. They can also click here to find current information regarding store reopenings and hours of operation.
About The Good Feet Store
The Good Feet Store began as a family-owned business in 1992 to help those suffering from foot and back pain that diminished their quality of life through arch supports. They began opening in cities across the United States and now have over 100 individually owned and operated stores around the globe that sell their proprietary product line of arch supports as well as a selection of shoes and foot-related accessories. Their over 300 styles, flexibilities, and sizes allow customers to be fitted for their particular needs, foot type, shoes, lifestyle, and comfort to help reduce pain and discomfort. The Good Feet Store understands that their customers rely on them to be open when they need them and are working to provide their personalized in-store services where they can open in compliance with the rules and guidelines set forth by local governments. Their updated safety procedures tie into their commitment to improve the quality of people’s lives, two feet at a time.
