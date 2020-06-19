Job Announcement - Victim/Witness Coordinator

The Burleigh County Human Resources Department will be accepting applications from June 19, 2020 through July 5, 2020 for the position of Victim/Witness Coordinator available in the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s office.

Salary Grade: 6 Number of Openings: 1 (one)

Salary: $20.94 - $23.34 per hour Type of Recruitment: Internal/External

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, legal assistant, paralegal, social work or a related field; or three (3) years of experience and/or training in the previously mentioned fields; and/or the equivalent combination of education and experience.

Requires a valid driver’s license.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist law enforcement personnel, the State’s Attorney’s office in identifying and responding to the needs of crime victims and witnesses;

Act as a liaison between the prosecuting attorney and victims and witnesses;

Inform victims and witnesses of their rights under the law;

Prepare grant application and submit reports to comply with the grant requirements;

Inform victims of criminal charges filed against a defendant and procedural steps involved in processing a criminal case, this includes notification of hearings, cancellation and final dispositions of a case;

Inform victims of a defendant’s bail, pretrial release conditions, and methods for enforcing the conditions;

Inform victims and witnesses of appropriate counseling, treatment or support for victims/witnesses. This may include but is not limited to rape crisis centers, crisis lines, social service agencies, and domestic violence programs;

Assist law enforcement with notification to victims and witnesses of a defendant’s release from custody;

Attend court proceedings with victims or on the behalf of the victim. Inform the victim(s) of the outcome of the proceedings;

Assist victims and witnesses with employer intercession and return of property. Inform victims/witnesses of their right to submit a victim impact statement to the Court, orientation to the courtroom surrounds, and maintain records.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Knowledge and skills in the use of computers for data entry, reports and correspondence;

Skills to communicate, verbally and written;

Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology.

How to Apply:

Resume; Three (3) professional references; College transcripts, and

4. Cover letter with a written summary that clearly explains how the applicant’s work experience is related to the description of essential duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, and level of work experience. Applications must be submitted on line by the closing date. All other required documents must be submitted to Burleigh County Human Resources, 316 N. 5th St., Suite 106, PO Box 5518, Bismarck, ND 58506-5518 or e-mailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov by the closing date listed. Failure to apply online and send required documents will result in your application not being considered further. Telephone number: (701) 222-6669. Fax Number: (701) 221-3395.

We only accept applications online.

Applicants who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

