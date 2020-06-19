Generation Mining to Host Webinar on June 22nd at 12pm EDT

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (CSE:GENM) (“Gen Mining”, “Generation”, or the “Company”) would like to invite interested shareholders and the general public to join Kerry Knoll, Executive Chairman, Jamie Levy, President and CEO, Rod Thomas, Vice President Exploration, John McBride, Senior Exploration Geologist and Phil Walford, Lead Geological Director for a webinar detailing the Company’s approach to exploration on the property going forward. Gen Mining’s exploration efforts are currently focused on the discovery of massive sulphide PGE-Cu mineralization within feeder zone conduits responsible for disseminated PGE-Cu at the Marathon and Sally deposits in addition to completing concurrent feasibility studies to determine the economic viability of the near surface Marathon Palladium-Copper deposit.



The Company is well financed for the next phases of work, including the upcoming feasibility study and the restart of the permitting process at the Marathon Palladium Project, with approximately $13.9 million in cash.

Live Webinar

The Generation Mining webinar will take place on Monday, June 22 at 12pm ET/9:00am PT. Management will be available to answer written questions following the presentation. Online registration and participation details may be found at the following link: https://my.6ix.com/1weXS2tC

About the Marathon Palladium Project



The Marathon Deposit is the largest undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Marathon Property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Gen Mining acquired a 51% interest in the Marathon Property from Sibanye Stillwater on July 10, 2019 and can increase its interest to 80 per cent by spending $10 million over a period of four years. As of Q1, 2020, approximately $4 million of the $10 million has already been spent. Sibanye Stillwater has certain back-in rights that can bring its interest in the Property back to 51 per cent after such time as Gen Mining has earned its 80-per-cent interest (see the Company's press release of July 11, 2019, for more details).

