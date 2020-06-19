Activated Carbon Market Size to Reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2026; Applications in Wastewater Treatment will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies profiled are Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Donau Carbon GmbH, Cabot Corporation, PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS, CARBOTECH AC GMBH, Kuraray Co., Ltd., KUREHA CORPORATION, Activated Carbon Technologies, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Ingevity, Iluka Resources, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global activated carbon market size is projected to reach USD 4.09 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing applications of activated carbon across diverse industry applications will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Powdered, Granular, and Others), By Application (Water Treatment, Air & Gas Purification, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 2.73 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% till 2026.





Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/activated-carbon-market-102175







COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Activated Carbon Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/activated-carbon-market-102175







Activated carbon is an adsorbent used that has the ability to selectively adsorb organic and inorganic materials. The product contains low volume pores and has a large internal surface area. The applications of activated carbon include industrial wastewater treatment, flue gases, oils, and other gaseous products. The huge investments in extraction methods associated with this product will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The product is obtained from coconut shell, wood, bamboo, and coal. Advancements in collaborative technologies for purification of liquids and gases, with the help of activated carbon will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The presence of several large scale companies in the market will also contribute to the market growth. The use of technologies such activated carbon injection (ACI) is growing rapidly in cement kilns and power plants. The constantly rising demand and applications of the product will open up a huge potential for rapid growth.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. Accounting to the constantly rising demand for activated carbon across the world, several companies are looking to collaborate with each other, with the aim of acquiring a wider consumer base across the world. In September 2018, Kuraray Co. Ltd. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Calgon Carbon Corporation. Through this acquisition, the company will operate as a separate subsidiary and function as part of the Function Materials Company of Kuraray. Kuraray’s latest acquisition of Calgon will not just help the company grow, but will play a huge part in the growth of the activated carbon market in the foreseeable future.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/activated-carbon-market-102175







Asia Pacific to Emerge Leading; Increasing Applications in Wastewater Treatment Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing use of activated carbon in wastewater treatment plants, especially in densely populated countries such as China and India will aid the growth of the regional market. The constantly rising population in several countries in the Asia Pacific has created the need for safe and clean water. This will lead to a wider adoption and use of activated carbon in the coming years. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific held the highest market share with a value of USD 0.71 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years.





List of the Key Players Operating in the Activated Carbon Market are:



Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Donau Carbon GmbH

Cabot Corporation

PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS

CARBOTECH AC GMBH

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

KUREHA CORPORATION

Activated Carbon Technologies

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Ingevity

Iluka Resources

James Cumming & Sons

Universal Carbons (India)

Carbon Activated Corporation

Troxnox

Active Char Products

Adsorbent Carbons

Genuine Shell Carb

Indo German Carbons

Other Players



Industry Developments:

September 2016: Cabot Norit Activated Carbon announced the launch of a new high-performance product named DARCO H2S HF for odor control applications. This product provides superior hydrogen sulfide, removes odor, and is used in sewage treatment by reducing system pressure drop.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/activated-carbon-market-102175







Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters & Stabilizers, Anti-foaming Agents, Biocides & Disinfectants, Others), By End-Use Industry (Municipal, Oil & gas, Mining, Power, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Under The Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters and Others), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters and Others), By Application (Residential and Light Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Water and WasteWater Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Segment (Chemicals {pH Conditioners, Coagulants & Flocculants, Disinfectants & Biocidal Products, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Antifoam Chemicals, Other Chemicals}, Equipment {Biological, Filtration, Sludge Treatment, Disinfection, and Other Equipment}, Services), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Water Clarifiers Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis, By Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, Ph Stabilizers), By Application (Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Coagulants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents, Anti-Foaming Agents, Others), By End-User (Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Power Generation, Textile Industry, Oil and Gas, Mining, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

