Melinda Downing Leads DOE Environmental Justice Program to Prominence

Over her more than 40 years of federal service, Downing has received numerous accolades and awards in recognition of her EJ achievements and her dedication as a public servant. Most notably, she was named the DOE Woman of the Year and received an honorary doctorate from Allen University.

However, Downing’s most enduring legacy may be the support and training she has provided to students, educators, and aspiring community leaders through the conferences, workshops, and training institutes she has led and supported through the years, including the National Environmental Justice Conference and Training Program; the Community Leaders’ Institutes; the Teaching Radiation, Energy, and Technology Workshop; the Mentors for Environmental Scholars Program; and the Community Capacity Building Through Technology workshops.

She believes her success should be measured through the people who come together to address EJ, their involvement in EJ initiatives, and the gains made to eradicate injustice.

Few individuals are lucky enough to work in a field with complete passion and involvement. Melinda Downing not only has had this opportunity, but she has had the empathy, understanding, ability, and most of all the courage to move the program forward. As a result of her efforts, DOE maintains one of the most progressive and respected EJ programs in the country.

