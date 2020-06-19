Global Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market Worth USD 563 Million By 2025: Facts & Factors

Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market Share

Global Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide market is expected to reach a value of around USD 563 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 1.1 % between 2019 and 2025.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market By Method of Preparation (Mechanical Method and Chemical Method) and By End-User (Electronic Industry, Rubber Industry, Chemical Industry, Plastic Industry, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 520 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 563 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 1.1 % between 2019 and 2025.

Aluminum trihydroxide is also referred as aluminum hydroxide and it is available in non-abrasive powdered form. Aluminum trihydroxide is also detected in the natural form as the mineral gibbsite. Moreover, the superfine aluminum trihydroxide finds large-scale application as flame retardant in the rubber as well as the plastic industries. The compound is also used in wastewater treatment and water purification processes. Apart from this, super fine aluminum trihydroxide is also utilized as a raw material in chemical & glass manufacturing sectors and is used massive during the production of the cables, wires, and electronic equipment.

Some of the key participants in the business include Albemarle, Almatis, CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material, Huber, KCC, Shandong Aluminum, and Showa Denko.

Burgeoning need for flame-retarding plastics to drive the market trends

The growth of the market during the forecast timeline is owing to the huge demand for flame retarding plastic materials across various industries. Moreover, the product is an outstanding smoke suppressant and hence used as flame retardant. Additionally, the introduction of stringent protocols & guidelines for safety in myriad end-use sectors will steer the super fine aluminum trihydroxide demand over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the product affordability is projected to steer the surge in the market growth over the period from 2019 to 2025. Due to its cost-effectiveness, it is widely used in rubber, chemical, and electronics industries. Moreover, its low costs have made it popular as insulator, flame retarding product, and filler in wires or cables and in rubber & plastic sectors. However, the low level of awareness pertaining to advantages derived through the use of the product will hamper the business growth over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, the extensive use of the product in the chemical sector as filler and binder will generate lucrative growth avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Mechanical Method to lead the method of preparation segment by 2025

The growth of the segment during the period from 2019 to 2025 is attributed to its extensive utilization in producing chemicals. Apart from this, it also does not alter the chemical configuration of the compound and can be easily handled.

Chemical industry segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast timeline

The segment is set to register highest growth rate of over 1.2% over the forecast period. The segmental growth is credited to massive application of superfine aluminum trihydroxide in the chemical industry such as development of many types of aluminum compounds used in treating wastewater and purifying of water to make it potable for drinking purpose.

Asia Pacific to dominate the overall market growth by 2025

The regional market growth during the forecast timespan is attributed to countries like China being the largest manufacturer and end-user of the product. In addition to this, countries like India and Japan are likely to contribute lucratively towards the regional market revenue growth over the forecast timeline. Moreover, global firms are also investing in countries like China to expand their base in the chemical business across Asia Pacific region.

This report segments the Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide market as follows:

Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market: By Method of Preparation Analysis

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method

Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market: By End-User Analysis

Electronic Industry

Rubber Industry

Chemical Industry

Plastic Industry

Others

