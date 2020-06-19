Connected Investors’ Communities Help Buyers & Sellers Facilitate Real Estate Deals
Connected Investors announces its private online communities dedicated to bringing buyers and sellers together to conduct real estate transactions. These communities are specialized groups formed around geographic areas, investor interests and property types. For those looking for apartment investments, commercial property deals, distressed properties, off-market deals, funding for real estate deals and more, Connected Investors’ private communities can prove invaluable.
Connected Investors’ Communities Bring Buyers & Sellers Together
Within Connected Investors, real estate investment communities are available for dozens of cities. These can give investors insights into localities where they wish to do business. Finding this information on one’s own can be time consuming. The Connected Investors platform aggregates this data and offers entrance to these networks as part of its membership service. Investors can explore what each online community has to offer, such as property listings, partnerships, training programs and more.
Sellers can use their community involvement within Connected Investors to increase their opportunities to connect with buyers. Sellers can make connections in their city, or any city in which they own property. Connected Investors’ communities are an integral part of every property deal on the platform, which is designed to combine technology and human interactions to facilitate real estate transactions.
Members Can Join Groups That Match Their Interests
Another benefit of Connected Investors’ communities is members can join groups that match their interests. These groups help investors and sellers find each other wherever they are across the country. Plus, the groups help members find information and receive training. These and more networking groups are available within the Connected Investors’ platform:
● Real estate developers
● Rehabbers
● Cash buyers
● Sellers
● Wholesalers
● Seasoned investors
● Beginning investors
● Real estate note investors
Members can access Connected Investors groups by following these steps:
● Navigate to the groups page on the website: https://connectedinvestors.com/forum/groups
● Click on the link to the chosen group.
● Join the group and:
❏ Post/view investment properties for sale
❏ Share resources
❏ Connect directly with real estate investing pros & private lenders from a computer or the Connected Investors app
A Connected Investors membership provides access to these communities, plus the ability to post properties for sale, find investment properties and connect with thousands of private funding sources.
Connected Investors links investors, sellers, communities and funding sources within its single real estate platform. For more information about Connected Investors’ online real estate marketplace and its communities, please contact:
About Connected Investors
Connected Investors allows buyers and sellers to find off-market residential, commercial, & multi-family real estate investments that fit within the investor’s guidelines. Leveraging the largest social networking community dedicated to real estate investors (over 200,000 members), CI’s online marketplace and community connects buyers and sellers with real estate investment opportunities – providing a vast inventory of off-market properties, bulk property packages and more – all of which can be funded through CI’s centralized real estate investment funding portal, CiX.com.
