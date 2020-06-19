Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size to Reach USD 43.06 Billion by 2026; Increasing Disposable Income to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are VATECH, Institut Straumann AG, DENTSPLY Sirona, Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher), Henry Schein, Inc., 3DSystems, Inc., 3M, BIOLASE, Inc., Temrex Corp., Zimmer Biomet, Coast Dental and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic dentistry market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing disposable incomes of the middle-class populaces worldwide. Also, the rising awareness about cosmetic dentistry is expected to affect the market positively in the near future. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Teeth Whitening, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the global cosmetic dentistry market size was USD 23.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.06 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.





This Report Includes the Following Factors:

Extensive mapping of the competitive landscape.

Regions and segments that would dominate the market.

Historical, present, and estimated sizes of the market.

Profiles of the cosmetic dentistry providers and the strategies adopted by them to intensify competition.

The spread of the deadly coronavirus across the globe is surging rapidly. It has resulted in the shortage of essential products and services as the manufacturing processes have come to a standstill. But, with perseverance and time, we will be able to come out of the grave situation and get back to our normal lives soon. Our specially curated reports account for the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributor. You can select the best strategy available at the moment to battle the current scenario and increase sales.





Drivers & Restraints-

Utilization of Advanced Materials to Skyrocket Demand

Nowadays, the development of more natural looking teeth is rising owing to the usage of unique materials for designing dental restorations. Many companies are using technologically advanced materials, namely, bonding agents and dental cements to transform the traditional methods. In addition to that, the emergence of robotics, CAD/CAM, and 3D printing technologies in the field of cosmetic dentistry is also set to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Some of the companies are nowadays investing hefty amounts of money to develop minimally invasive tools and techniques, such as dental lasers to attract more consumers. In 2012, the National Journal of Maxillofacial Surgery mentioned in a study that laser is used in multiple applications in the field of dentistry, such as wound healing, restoration curing & removal, caries prevention, bleaching, diagnostic applications, and growth modulation. However, the expenditure on cosmetic dentistry has been declining since the outbreak of the COVID-19 began as people are mainly focusing on purchasing essential goods. This factor is set to hamper the cosmetic dentistry market growth.

Segment-

Dental Prosthetics Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Usage of CAD/CAM Systems

In terms of product, the market is segregated into teeth whitening, orthodontics, dental prosthetics, dental implants, dental systems & equipment, and others. Out of these, the dental prosthetics segment held 26.5% cosmetic dentistry market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing utilization of CAD/CAM systems for producing a large number of prosthetics, namely, veneers, dentures, bridges, and crowns.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Fueled by Availability of More Dentists

Regionally, North America procured USD 9.12 billion in terms of revenue in 2018 and would dominate the market in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of dental disorders, as well as the increasing usage of CAD/CAM equipment and tools. Apart from that, the high demand for premium dental products, increasing per capita dental expenditure, availability of more dentists, and rising adoption of dental services are expected to boost growth in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position because of the presence of numerous reputed companies in this region. Coupled with this, the increasing awareness among people and rising edentulous population would aid in the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit exponential growth on account of the rising number of dentists, increasing adoption of advanced technology, rising geriatric population, and higher cases of dental caries.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing New Cosmetic Dentistry Products to Intensify Competition

Most of the enterprises present in the global market are engaging in the development of state-of-the-art solutions and new product launches. Such strategies are helping them to offer better patient care and streamline various treatments. Some of the other companies are focusing on signing new agreements and acquiring local enterprises to gain a competitive edge. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

March 2019 : Dentsply Sirona introduced two latest implant solutions, namely, Acuris and Azento in Europe. These would aid the implant dentistry professionals to perform single tooth replacement efficiently.





: Dentsply Sirona introduced two latest implant solutions, namely, Acuris and Azento in Europe. These would aid the implant dentistry professionals to perform single tooth replacement efficiently. September 2019: Zimmer Biomet signed a distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. This new agreement would enable the former to broaden its footprint worldwide in the digital restorative dentistry solutions market.



Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the providers of cosmetic dentistry services operating in the market. They are as follows:

VATECH

Institut Straumann AG

DENTSPLY Sirona

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

3DSystems, Inc.

3M

BIOLASE, Inc.

Temrex Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental

Other key players





