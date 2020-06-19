Golden Matrix Surpasses Three Million Registered Users Across All Gaming Operator/GM-X Platforms

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that its state-of-the-art GM-X platform has now surpassed three million registered users across all gaming platforms operated by GMGI’s 358 active operators.



This represents a 100% increase on 1.5 million registered users at calendar year-end 2019 and is expected to produce “significant incremental revenue” in the second half of 2020 and beyond.

“As a result of the pandemic,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, “we have seen a big pickup in interest from operators seeking to create a stronger online presence, and it follows that we gain meaningful increases in the number of registered users as these new operators complete the integration process and go live with the GM-X platform.”

Golden Matrix recently reported its seventh consecutive profitable quarter, and Mr. Goodman said he expects this trend to continue “for the foreseeable future.”

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

