Coastline College Now Open for Fall Registration

Orange County, CA, June 19, 2020 -- Coastline College announces that most of its classes will remain online for the fall 2020 semester, due to the continued threat of COVID-19. Colleges and universities still face unprecedented changes in methods of instruction as institutions of higher learning develop a new path forward in education. Coastline College however, for over 40 years, has provided high quality educational opportunities where its students live and work while providing outstanding support for those students at a distance - 80% of Coastline of which are online. Coastline College has long been recognized to effectively deliver innovative hybrid and online instruction while employing a digital learning environment. This fall Coastline is taking that innovation a step further:

Coastline ONLINE – Students have the flexibility of working on their coursework on days and times which are convenient for them and are not required to be online or at any location at a specific time or date.

Coastline LIVEONLINE – Students are required to attend class sessions online on the days and times listed in the schedule of classes.

Face-to-Face – The College only has a few classes which will meet on campus (mostly science labs).

“Coastline College has decided to continue to offer the substantial majority of our credit courses online for the Fall 2020 semester,” states Vince Rodriguez, Vice President of Instruction, Coastline College

Services offered by the Online Library and Student Services Center will continue to take place online, and the classes being offered face-to-face or through a combination of in-person and online could transition exclusively online if public health restrictions are re-imposed in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19.

The schedule of classes can be found at coastline.edu. Coastline’s fall semester begins on August 25. Current Coastline students can register electronically via www.coastline.edu /apply . For more information on the courses available, fees, and registration, contact the Coastline Admissions Office at CCCAdmissionsOffice@coastline.edu.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

