DYNACOR: Shareholders annual meeting voting results
/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (“Dynacor” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF) a leading ore purchasing and processing corporation servicing artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) in Peru, announced the final results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2020.
|Election of Directors
|The following persons were nominated as directors of the Corporation; the detailed voting results are as follows:
|
Nominees
|
Votes For
|% For
|Withheld
|%
Withheld
|Eddy Canova
|7,404,898
|59.24
|%
|5,094,774
|40.76
|%
|Roger Demers
|12,467,821
|99.75
|%
|31,851
|0.25
|%
|Marc Duchesne (1)
|5,706,443
|45.65
|%
|6,793,229
|54.35
|%
|Réjean Gourde
|12,472,536
|99.78
|%
|27,136
|0.22
|%
|Pierre Lépine
|11,219,524
|89.76
|%
|1,280,148
|10.24
|%
|Jean Martineau
|12,472,836
|99.79
|%
|26,836
|0.21
|%
|Isabel Rocha
|12,469,836
|99.76
|%
|29,836
|0.24
|%
|(1) Having been elected with fewer votes than the majority of the votes cast, Marc Duchesne offered his resignation to the board of directors, in accordance with the Corporation’s majority voting policy. The board of directors has 90 days to make a decision in this regard.
|Appointment of Auditors
|Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, professional chartered accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the current year:
|Votes For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|15,041,945
|99.87
|%
|20,192
|0.13
|%
ABOUT DYNACOR
Dynacor is a dividend-paying gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru, where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2019, Dynacor produced 80,677 ounces of gold.
Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors are paying a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects to our small-scale artisanal miner’s communities.
Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.
