Nasdaq Pledges Continued Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. announced today additional steps in its continued commitment to diversity and inclusion. Actions from the company will include cash donations to organizations fighting racial injustice and increased investment in the company’s internal programs, including professional advancement and talent acquisition, to foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture.

“The on-going health crisis and recent events we have all witnessed have magnified the injustices disproportionally impacting Black communities,” said Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq. “There has been an outpouring of interest from the greater Nasdaq family to address these concerns head-on. This passion for action resonates across our organization, regardless of job title or geography. We know we need to do more, and through our continued efforts, we strive to support those who need it most and to take the necessary steps to create positive change, both within Nasdaq and in the communities where we live.”

Commitment to our Communities

In addition to our previous philanthropic donations, Nasdaq will commit $3 million for cash donations to organizations providing critical assistance to communities disproportionally impacted by the global health, economic, and social justice crises, including: the Equal Justice Initiative , the NAACP’s COVID-19 project , and World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. The company will amplify its philanthropic contributions by triple-matching employee donations to related community engagement and social justice organizations through the Nasdaq GoodWorks program. This monetary support builds upon the company’s previously announced COVID-19 philanthropic relief efforts .

Commitment to our Employees



Nasdaq will enhance our investments in our diversity and inclusion efforts across the global workforce, focusing initially on enhancing the company’s communication, training, development, professional advancement, and talent acquisition programs. These efforts aim to build upon the company’s current programs to foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, which allows us to attract, retain, and motivate top talent. The company’s GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees) employee network – one of ten diversity and inclusion internal employee networks within Nasdaq – is engaged with our senior leaders and our People Organization in identifying and prioritizing our efforts.



Nasdaq will also pledge to disclose diversity metrics, specifically regarding gender and ethnicity, this year.

To learn more about Nasdaq’s commitment to equality, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/Commitment-to-Equality .

Commemorating Juneteenth by Amplifying Black Voices

In honor of Juneteenth, Nasdaq will debut Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life across America. The series will be displayed on social media and the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in Times Square beginning June 19 and throughout the summer months and will include works from the following artists: Langston Allston, Mark Clennon, Jamiersen Green, Steven John Irby, Hailey Marie Losselyong, Avery “AJ” Munroe, Jose Polanco, Terrell Shedrick, and Mateo Zapata.

Honoring Essential Frontline Heroes

Later this summer, Nasdaq will launch a series of Opening and Closing Bell ceremonies to acknowledge frontline and essential workers from across our communities. These heroes – who are predominantly women, people of color, or immigrants – have put themselves at risk to ensure food, supplies, critical care, and other necessities are provided to all of society during this pandemic. Participating organizations include: CDC Foundation, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund , The Migrant Kitchen , and the NAACP .

For additional information on how Nasdaq is supporting employees, clients and partners through the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/COVID-19 .

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

