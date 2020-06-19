Pixium Vision selected to participate in the Next French Healthcare program organized by Business France and BPI France, bolstering presence in the US

/EIN News/ -- Pixium Vision selected to participate in the Next French Healthcare program organized by Business France and Bpifrance, bolstering presence in the US

Paris, 19 June 2020 – 07.30 am CET– Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, today announces it is one of the 13 laureates selected among the most innovative French lifescience companies to take part in a US investor roadshow in October 2020, organized by Business France and Bpifrance.

Pixium Vision will update investors on its plans for the bionic vision Prima System and increase awareness in the US of its exciting development and commercial plans. Recent 18-month data have shown the Prima System is able to combine natural residual vision with prosthetic central vision in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), paving the way for a pivotal study.

Pixium Vision is currently undertaking feasibility studies of the Prima System in France and the US and is continuing preparations to file for the PRIMAvera pivotal study, expected to begin later in 2020 or in the first half of 2021. The US feasibility study is expected to resume as soon as the COVID-19 situation allows.

“Clinical development of the Prima System is progressing rapidly in Europe and the United States and the Next French Healthcare program is an ideal opportunity to increase Pixium Vision’s presence in the US and to update leading US investors and potential partners on our plans. Pixium Vision is ready for the next steps of its ongoing transition from a research to a fully-fledged commercial organization, both in Europe and the US,” said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision.

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

