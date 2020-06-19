Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,070 in the last 365 days.

WHO Africa Online Press Briefing: A look at the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks

Join WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti for the first WHO Africa Online Press Briefing.

The press conference will provide the media with all the latest COVID-19 and Ebola news for Africa, and give journalists the opportunity to ask questions to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa.

Speakers include:

  • Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa
  • Other speakers to be confirmed

Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 13h00 Paris Time (Time Converter: https://bit.ly/3hDI6QP)

Interpretation will be provided in French.

PLEASE REGISTER: https://apo-opa.com/who/   

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

You just read:

WHO Africa Online Press Briefing: A look at the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.